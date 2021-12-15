Kejriwal should not insult U’khand women: Cong

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Dec: Congress spokesperson and the party’s media in-charge for Garhwal, Garima Dasauni today reacted sharply to the promise made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of giving Rs 1,000 per month to every woman of the state if AAP comes to power. She said that the Delhi CM ought to stop insulting the women of Uttarakhand as they have a lot of self respect and dignity and are not going to be lured by such promises of freebies.

She added that women of Uttarakhand are not only self respecting but also very hardworking. Kejriwal was showing them in poor light. Dasauni said that Kerjiwal was based in Delhi and knew nothing about the economic condition of Uttarakhand. Pointing out that Uttarakhand had a debt burden of Rs 78,000 crores and the resources were limited, she asked what magic wand would he wield to get money for such freebies in Uttarakhand. From where would he manage 300 units of free power for the consumers in the state, she asked.