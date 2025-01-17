Digantara Research & Technologies Private Limited: Success Story from Uttarakhand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 15 Jan: Digantara Research and Technologies Private Limited, based in Uttarakhand, is making waves in the Indian startup ecosystem. Digantara Research and Technologies is an Indian space technology startup from Bengaluru founded in 2018 by Anirudh Sharma and Rahul Rawat. Digantara is building the world’s first in-situ active orbital surveillance platform (space-map), using a constellation of high-resolution nanosatellites to detect, track and predict resident space objects (RSO) in low earth orbit (LEO). The startup’s nanosatellite subsystems are in prototyping, validation, or assembly phase, the startup has been a game changer in its field.

DPIIT Startup India National Startup Award Winner 2022: Digantara’s end-to-end ecosystem addresses the difficulties of space operations and situational awareness by simplifying operations for the stakeholders.

Space Climate and Object Tracker (SCOT): It is a patented advanced space surveillance sensor (satellite payload) that tracks resident space objects (RSO) & monitors space weather. Orbital Engine (OrEng): A software package that processes SCOT data into orbital insights. Space Awareness Data and Analysis Product (Space-ADAPT): It is a conglomerate of products built from the data derived out of SCOT and OrEng. This achievement highlights the growing influence of innovative startups in Uttarakhand and beyond.