Driving Innovation: Startups Shaping India’s Future

By Madhav Singhania

As we celebrate National Startup Day on 16 January, it is a moment to reflect on the remarkable journey of India’s startup ecosystem and its contribution to the nation’s growth story.

The Indian tech startup landscape continues to flourish, driven by a culture of innovation, favourable government policies, and a rapidly expanding digital consumer base. The narrative of Indian startups has transcended beyond the bustling metropolises to embrace the untapped potential of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. These emerging hubs are expected to drive a significant surge in innovation this year, reinforcing the transformative power of Bharat. Today, 45% of all startups in India originate from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, with over 56,000 startups recognized in locations such as Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Indore, according to a DPIIT report. The government’s ambitious goal of nurturing one startup in every district by 2025 exemplifies the commitment to decentralising entrepreneurship.

India’s startup ecosystem is now the third largest in the world, boasts over 100 unicorns valued at $340 billion. In 2023, startups raised $24 billion, reflecting strong investor confidence. With over 90,000 DPIIT-recognised startups in 2024, India is driving innovation across diverse sectors.

The supportive role of the government cannot be overstated. Positive policies, subsidies, and schemes are being actively rolled out across diverse sectors, including DefenceTech, Renewable Energy, SpaceTech, BioTech, FinTech, Pharma, and Healthcare. This broad spectrum of initiatives fosters a fertile ground for startups to access capital and seize growth opportunities. The Digital India initiative has accelerated the adoption of technology and internet penetration, creating a conducive environment for startups to thrive. Moreover, the Startup India Initiative provides a single-window platform to simplify access to government services and support.

The ripple effects of this ecosystem extend far beyond innovation. A CII-McKinsey study predicts that Indian startups will generate 50 million jobs by 2030, underscoring their pivotal role in economic growth and social transformation.

In this regard, CII Northern Region actively nurtures startups through mentorship, incubation, and investor connect programs. It fosters industry partnerships to drive innovation and supports growth via its Centre of Excellence for Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Startups. This Centre advocates the impact created by startups, positioning them as an enabling catalyst for growth. By investing in new startups and promoting their development, the Centre helps unlock their potential to drive the economy forward.

While India’s startup ecosystem is thriving, challenges like limited access to funding, regulatory complexities, and workforce skills persist, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Strengthening investor networks, simplifying regulations, and creating localised incubation hubs are key to overcoming these barriers. Improved industry-academia collaboration and a focus on research and development can further drive innovation and build a more inclusive, resilient ecosystem. Additionally, the corporates can also play a major role by adopting and mentoring start-ups through various exchange programmes.

As the ecosystem continues to evolve, its expansion into new sectors and contributions to GDP growth remain promising.

India stands at the cusp of a startup revolution. By embracing innovation, channelling investments into niche areas, and empowering entrepreneurs, we have the opportunity to shape the future of India’s economy. As we honour the spirit of startups during National Startup Week, let us recommit ourselves to building a robust, inclusive, and sustainable startup ecosystem that truly embodies the aspirations of New India.

(Madhav Singhania is Chairman, CII Northern Region, and Deputy Managing Director & CEO, JK Cement Limited)