Rekhi Centre of Excellence for Science of Happiness established at Uttaranchal University

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 15 Jan: Uttaranchal University has taken a step towards spreading joy and well-being through educational programmes and initiatives among its stakeholders by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rekhi Foundation for Happiness. The virtual MoU signing ceremony, held today, establishing the Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the Science of Happiness at the University, marked the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between the two.

Senior officials from Uttaranchal University, including the Founder and Representatives of the Rekhi Foundation for Happiness, attended the virtual ceremony. They shared their expertise and insights on promoting research, training, education, and the practice of well-being for students and teachers through the application of happiness and well-being.

Jitender Joshi, President of the University, congratulated Dr Satinder Singh Rekhi, founder of the Rekhi Foundation for Happiness, for extending his support to initiate this collaboration and Prof (Dr) Shravan Kumar, Director, School of Liberal Arts, for being instrumental in establishing this centre. Prof (Dr) Dharam Buddhi, Vice-Chancellor, also shared his insights and emphasised the importance of prioritising happiness and well-being as these are crucial aspects of a student’s overall development in academic institutions.

Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna, Pro Vice-Chancellor, assured all possible support for future collaborations. Further, Dr Anuj Kumar Rana, Registrar, and Dr Satinder Singh Rekhi, founder of the Rekhi Foundation for Happiness undertook the MoU signing process.

The virtual MoU signing ceremony was a significant milestone in Uttaranchal University’s commitment to prioritising happiness, well-being, and research by establishing a Rs 25 lakh mind lab. With this collaboration, the university aims to create a positive and supportive environment that enables its students and staff to thrive.