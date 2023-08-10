Dilber Danish appointed Secretary, U’khand Assembly

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 9 Aug: Shahenshah Mohammad Dilber Danish, currently posted as Secretary, Law, with Uttarakhand Government has also been given additional charge as Secretary, Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The new responsibility has been given to him following consent of the Uttarakhand High Court received by the government.

Shahenshah Mohammad Dilber Danish is from the Higher Judicial Service and is currently posted as Secretary, Law, with the government. Following the orders, Danish has taken over charge as Secretary, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs, as well as Secretary, Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, today.

It may be recalled that this post had been lying vacant for a long time after the incumbent Mukesh Singhal had first been suspended and then demoted to his original post. Singhal, considered quite close to the then Assembly Speaker, Prem Chand Aggarwal, had the unique distinction of getting three out of turn promotions in the course of less than a year, paving the way for him to become Secretary in an open violation of the rules. After the BJP won the public mandate to retain power and Aggarwal was made a cabinet minister and, in his place, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan became the Speaker, she had ordered cancellation of all ad-hoc appointments after 2014. She also suspended Singhal on account of certain irregularities. One of the charges against Singhal was that he had issued orders fixing his own salary after his promotion as Secretary, Assembly.

After Singhal was demoted to his original post, the post had been lying vacant for several months and it is only now that Danish has been given the responsibility of this post with the consent of the High Court.