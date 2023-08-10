Pritam Singh seeks enhanced educational facilities in Tiuni

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Aug: Former Leader of the Opposition and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh, along with a delegation of senior Congress leaders, today met State Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat and asked him to conduct PG classes in the Government College, Tehsil Tiuni.

Necessary action was also requested through a letter regarding the construction of the hostel building and the construction of a new building at Inter College, Tiuni.

The Education Minister assured that action would be taken according to the rules regarding the release of funds for the construction of the hostel building and new building of the Inter College in Tiuni, and the holding of PG classes in Degree College.

Also present were Deputy Leader of the house, Bhuwan Kapri, former MLA, Gangotri, Vijaypal Singh Sajwan and Director, Elementary Education, Ramkrishna Uniyal.