Dinesh Jain of Narendra Explosives dies of Covid-19

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Apr: On the august day of Mahaveer Jayanti one of the prominent businessmen of town, Dinesh Jain passed away. He was 68. Jain was admitted at Arihant Hospital ten days ago and took his last breath on Sunday morning. He was cremated soon after.

He is survived by wife Natasha two sons Rahul, Siddharth and daughter Namrata. His children are also suffering from Covid-19 and Rahul & Namrata both are in the ICU right now.

Garhwal Post family prays that God grants the Jain family strength to bear the loss.

It may be recalled that Narendra Group was set up in the year 1949 under the aegis of his father Narendra Kumar Jain, a renowned freedom fighter. Being the first Indian to be granted a license to produce explosives post independence, Jain strived his way to success and did finally set up a state-of-the-art plant to produce black gunpowder in technical collaboration with M/s Josef Meissner’s Gmbh & Co., Germany.