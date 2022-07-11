Discussion on Modi’s 20 years of public life to be held today in presence of Dhami

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 9 Jul: A discussion is scheduled to be held tomorrow on twenty years of public life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s presence. The reference point of the discussion will be a book titled MODI@20 which has been published on completion of twenty years of Modi’s life as an administrator.

The book contains articles by 21 eminent persons of the country which profile Modi’s journey in public life. Tomorrow’s programme is being coordinated by senior BJP leader Vinay Goyal and it will be held at Chief Minister’s Residence in the morning.

Various intellectuals and social workers and journalists have been invited to participate in the discussions on book MODI@20. It may be recalled that Modi had completed twenty years of his democratic administrative life last year.

Apart from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who will be the main speaker at the function, retired IAS Officer and former Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (Mussoorie) Sanjeev Chopra will be a key speaker along with Prof Surekha Dangwal, Vice Chancellor of Doon University.