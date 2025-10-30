Distt Admin’s Intensive Care Centre transforms lives of street children

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Oct: In a pioneering initiative inspired by the vision of the Chief Minister, the Dehradun District Administration has established the state’s first Modern Intensive Care Centre (ICC) to connect street and itinerant children with mainstream education. The initiative, guided by the vision ‘Education for Life Upliftment,’ is transforming the lives of children once engaged in begging by bringing them into the fold of learning through music, yoga, and sports. The centre, equipped with modern facilities and a child-friendly structure, has begun to serve as a model of inclusive education under the direct supervision of District Magistrate Savin Bansal, who is personally monitoring its operations and progress.

The Modern Intensive Care Centre, an innovative step by the District Administration, is not just a rehabilitation facility but a gateway to education and holistic development. Children rescued from begging are being encouraged to pursue studies by engaging them in creative and physical activities such as yoga, music, and sports, thereby helping them develop interest and discipline in learning. So far, the administration has rescued a total of 82 children in two phases and enrolled them in formal education institutions. In the first phase, 51 children were admitted to various schools, while in the second phase, 31 children were enrolled at Government Primary School, Parade Ground, and Sadhu Ram Inter College. A modern Intensive Care Centre is also being constructed at Sadhu Ram Inter College at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore to further support these children with specialised facilities and dedicated educators.

The officials shared that that between July and September 2025, a total of 136 children have been presented before the Child Protection Committee for care and protection, while 138 children were released after due process. Additionally, 70 children engaged in begging and 14 children involved in child labour were presented before the Child Welfare Committee. Six children belonging to other states were reunited with their families. The initiative has emerged as a beacon of hope for street children.