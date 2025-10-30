MDDA to begin registry for Arhat Bazaar shifting project from 3 Nov

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Oct: The Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) is set to begin the registry process for landowners affected by the Arhat Bazaar Redevelopment Project from 3 November 2025. As a prerequisite to registration, all landowners will need to submit an affidavit declaring their commitment to demolish their affected structures within 15 days from the date of registry. In the event of non-compliance within the stipulated timeframe, the MDDA, Public Works Department (PWD), and the district administration will jointly undertake the demolition, and no objections from the landowners will be entertained in this regard.

A review meeting on the implementation of the Arhat Bazaar Redevelopment Project was convened by MDDA and chaired by Secretary Mohan Singh Barnia. This meeting was held following the MDDA Board meeting held on 27 November and chaired by Board Chairman and Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey. The Board meeting had also discussed the Arhat Bazar shifting project. The follow-up meeting chaired by Barnia had the participation of departmental officials and staff.

During the review meeting, Lekhpal Nazir Ahmad presented an update on the ongoing construction activities. He shared that the majority of the work under the Authority’s purview has already been completed, with the remaining tasks progressing as per the prescribed schedule.

During the meeting, it was decided that the landowners whose cases are not sub-judice and whose ownership has been duly verified, will soon be included in the process of plot allotment and disbursement of funds. The registry process, scheduled to begin on 3 November 2025, is expected to facilitate timely registration for eligible landowners, thereby expediting the subsequent phases of the redevelopment initiative.

Secretary Mohan Singh Barnia emphasised that the project’s objective extends beyond mere construction, aiming instead to breathe new life and identity into the historic commercial precinct. He asserted that the MDDA is developing a modern market in the heart of Dehradun that will be convenient, clean, and systematic, while preserving the local identity. He added that the project is being implemented with a focus on transparency, public convenience, and adherence to timelines, with the broader aim of rejuvenating this heritage zone of the city.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chairman of MDDA, Banshidhar Tiwari described the initiative as a significant milestone in Dehradun’s developmental journey. He remarked that the Arhat Bazaar Redevelopment Project would redefine the commercial landscape while contributing to the aesthetic enhancement of the city. He further claimed that MDDA is committed to ensuring that citizens do not face any inconvenience during the execution of the project and that all procedures are carried out with due diligence. The Authority aspires to establish this project as a fine model of urban redevelopment in the state.