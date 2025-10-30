The Legacy of Woman: From Goddesses to Today’s Damsel

By Preeti Negi

What does womanhood stand for today? Is it the sacred strength of the Goddess who crushed injustice, the fearlessness of women warriors or the willing or unwilling, quiet grief of those tied by the shifting ideas of society? Even so, the path has never been simple or direct. From the Vedic era, when women thrived as thinkers and leaders, to oppressive centuries that dimmed their voices and now to an age where social approval has become the pseudo identity – the saga of womanhood is a timeless story of loss, fight and revival.

With changing notions of gender, we must look back thoughtfully, check what is missing and bring alive the essence of womanhood that once defined us. It can be the love of Radha, the devotion of Sita, the femininity of Parvati, the rage of Kali, the self-respect of Draupadi and the valour of Rani Laxmi Bai. These are just examples, and you have to find them within yourself.

Shakti, meaning feminine power, is at the heart of our culture. Goddess Durga, riding her lion with weapons in her ten arms, reflects how elegantly women carry bravery, courage and victory over darkness. Born from the power of all gods, she showed that power shines best in feminine energy. Then comes Goddess Kali, the fierce side of Parvati, who teaches us that the compassion of a woman turns into great power in times of justice.

Goddess Saraswati is known to bring knowledge and creativity, and Laxmi offers prosperity and balance. On the one hand, Parvati is the gentle yet strong wife of Lord Shiva, who taught us what devotion for the husband looks like in the form of Ardhnareshwara. Likewise, Radha shows passionate surrender in love, which continues to grow with eternity. Lastly, Draupadi, an idol of self-respect and how to take a stand when needed against all odds, which we have forgotten in current scenarios.

The history of India is filled with Indian women who turned divine spirit into courage, defying struggle and altering paths. To begin with, we can easily recall the valour of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi fought bravely in 1857, i.e., first Independence struggle for her land, even when death was certain. In the same way, Razia Sultan carved history as the first monarch of the Delhi Empire by breaking barriers set by traditions.

At the same time, Ahilyabai Holkar left her mark on Malwa by constructing temples, social reforms and managing her kingdom alone. On the social front, Tarabai Shinde and Savitribai Phule challenged old traditions that held women back. Similarly, Sarojni Naidu, Chand Bibi, Begum Rokeya and Rani Chennamma broke conventions using the pen or the sword. Collectively, they showed that the wisdom of women cannot be defined within a particular era.

Travel back to the Vedic times, where it was easy to see women standing shoulder to shoulder with men. Think of sages like Gargi and Maitreyi who engaged in deep discussions, composed hymns and performed rituals as priests and learners. Women once enjoyed the freedom to learn, own land and make personal choices in marriages. They left their mark as scholars, artists, spiritual guides and leaders. The Rig Veda honours wise women like Apala, Ghosha, Lopamudra, and Vishwambhara, whose words carried weight and shaped the idea of equality around the globe.

Sadly, this golden era marked the way to the decline in the status of women in our society. The roots of all this decline lay in continuous invasions, social order and stronger patriarchal traditions. Over time, oppressive traditions like Sati, widow isolation, pardah and child marriage took hold. As a result, women were pushed away from inheritance, education and manipulated with the name of “Shame” on the family and society.

Step by step, women lost their independence and were forced to depend on men for money, safety and social standing. In the name of patriarchy and false religious interpretation, snatched away from their dignity and rights. The fall from Shakti to subordination was not a natural course but the outcome of centuries of stigma, fear and exclusion.

These days, a lot of women find themselves in a confusing spot. On the one hand, they show they are strong and can lead a life without a man, as they are financially independent and have limited their scope of liberation with employment. And nudity has become a new norm to get constant attention from social media platforms. Furthermore, the meaning of their relationship is now defined by more than love, which can be a casual relationship, situationship, and more.

On the other hand, some women are so dependent on their parents, society and their man that they have forgotten what they are and their purpose. Their life choices, like education, job, choosing a partner, and having kids, are being dictated to them. And the moment they dare to resist, they are shamed with insults and pushed aside by family and society.

Indian womanhood has a long story, and it does not stop here. The need of the hour is not to compete in the men’s race, but to chart your own. The above example might give inspiration to all the women fighting for themselves, and if you are looking for contemporary examples, then “She” can be Colonel Sophia Qureshi, PV Sindhu, Kiran Bedi, Smriti Irani and this list is never-ending.

Choosing your path might be difficult, sometimes you might feel you are losing a battle against your own people in the same way as Arjun felt in the Mahabharat. But remember, strength lies in steadfastness and be loyal to your conscience even when the path is unclear. Always know that every struggle is a test of your character, and by standing firm with your conviction, you can transform your adversity into triumph.