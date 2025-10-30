Growing Pool of Qualified Women in STEM: India’s Growth Vision 

By Poonam Sharma

The Vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’—transforming India into a developed nation by its centennial of independence—is predicated on achieving a technology-driven, knowledge-based economy with a target GDP of around $30 trillion. This ambitious national goal cannot be realised without leveraging the full potential of its entire population. This report contends that India’s most underutilised strategic asset is its

vast and growing pool of qualified women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The inclusion and advancement of women in STEM is not merely a matter of social equity but a critical imperative for national innovation, economic competitiveness, and the successful realisation of the Viksit Bharat vision.

India is a global leader in producing female STEM graduates, with women constituting approximately 43% of total enrolments in STEM. However, only 14% transition into STEM careers.

This phenomenon, termed as ‘leaky pipeline’, signifies a colossal waste of human capital and is a direct impediment to innovation. In critical Research and Development (R&D) establishments, women account for only 16.6% of the personnel. The economic cost of this exclusion is significant. According to

government-recognised startup platforms, increasing women’s participation in the labour force could add substantially to the GDP.

Promoting women’s entrepreneurship alone has the potential to create 150-170 million jobs by 2030.

A recent study conducted by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) deconstructs the systemic barriers—from entrenched socio-cultural norms and the disproportionate burden of unpaid care to workplace biases and a formidable ‘glass ceiling—that contribute to this leaky pipeline. It also highlights the catalytic impact of enablers such as targeted government initiatives (e.g., WISE-KIRAN, GATI), the inspirational power of visible role models like the women scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and the burgeoning startup ecosystem supported by Startup India.

The key recommendations of FLO include bridging the gap between educational attainment and workforce participation. This study proposes a strategic, multi-stakeholder roadmap with headline recommendations, including establishing a National Mission for Retention of Women in STEM: A high-level, cross-ministerial mission to implement, monitor, and scale up policies focused on retaining women post-education, with clear targets for industry and academia.

Mandating Gender-Disaggregated Data and Pay Gap Reporting: Requiring all public and Private STEM-sector organisations above a certain size to publicly report gender-disaggregated data on hiring, promotion, leadership, and remuneration to drive transparency and accountability, in line with the spirit of the Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy (STIP) 2020.

Creating a Dedicated ‘Deep-Tech Women’s Fund’: Earmarking a significant portion of government-backed startup funds (e.g., Startup India Seed Fund) to specifically invest in women-led startups, capital-intensive sectors

like Al, clean energy, and biotechnology.

Ultimately, this report concludes that the women of India are not just potential beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat vision; they are its indispensable

architects. Fixing the leaky pipeline in STEM is the single most powerful lever available to unlock India’s innovation potential and secure its destiny as a developed nation by 2047.

(Poonam Sharma is National President, FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) an apex body of businesswomen in the country.)