Divya Yog Mandir Trust receives NCVET Accreditation

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Haridwar, 28 Aug: In a ceremony held at the Skill Building Centre in New Delhi, the Divya Yog Mandir Trust was awarded Dual Accreditation (Awarding and Assessment Body) by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET). This dual recognition allows the Trust to, both, assess and award vocational qualifications.

Acharya Balkrishna, General Secretary of the Divya Yog Mandir Trust, emphasised that this accreditation will significantly enhance efforts in skill development, self-reliance and job creation. The Trust’s new status will enable the provision of benefits from over 60 vocational education courses to people across the country.

Acharya Balkrishna highlighted the importance of skill development in increasing employment opportunities and fostering self-reliance among youth. He noted that a prosperous citizen contributes to the nation’s prosperity.

The event was chaired by Atul Tiwari, Chairman of NCVET.