Appeasement policy of Congress responsible for its downfall: Manveer Chauhan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 28 Aug: BJP today rejected the Congress President’s claim and concern about an independent MLA’s claims regarding conspiracy against the Dhami Government. It has advised the Congress to focus on the sleeper cells of its own party. In a statement issued today, BJP’s State Media in Charge Manveer Chauhan challenged the independent MLA concerned (Umesh Sharma) to produce evidence on his claim that there is a conspiracy against the present government by some members of the ruling party. In case, the MLA is able to produce the evidence, the party will take appropriate action against the guilty, he claimed.

Chauhan also asserted that the PCC Chief does not need worry about the stability of the Dhami Government. He also quipped that the PCC Chief (Karan Mahara) should worry about his party’s stability since most of the satraps or workers in his party are not able to accept him as their leader. Chauhan claimed that the Congress is now being run from Delhi. Due to factionalism, Mahara has not been able to form his own team in the two and a half years since he took over as PCC Chief and now the high command has sidelined him by forming a separate committee for the state. At the same time, he and other leaders themselves have accepted the presence of sleeper cells in the party. Therefore, first he needs to worry about the instability of his party, because the biggest conspiracies are happening there which his leaders often keep mentioning.

On Mahara’s statement regarding targeting of minorities, Chauhan retorted that the tone of appeasement in Congress leaders is not new. He said that BJP has ensured equal opportunities to minorities from education to employment, which Congress could not do in 70 years. The people of the country know better about the Congress’ attitude of appeasement and neglect of the majority. Congress is facing downfall due to this policy of punishment of this inequality and discrimination against the majority community.