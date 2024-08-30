Registration made mandatory by 15 Sept for all cloud kitchen operators

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Aug: The Food Safety and Drug Administration has started tightening the noose on cloud kitchen operators running unauthorisedly across the state. Under this, now, registration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has been made mandatory for cloud kitchens. The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned all operators to get registered under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India by 15 September after which the department will run a campaign against operators who do not get registered.

Health Secretary and Food Safety and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr R Rajesh Kumar has stated that it has come to the notice of the department that many cloud kitchens operating in the state are ignoring food safety and standards. Many establishments have been found to be operating without being registered with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and violating major rules related to hygiene, use of potable water and general hygiene standards. He stated efforts are being made to ensure early registration and compliance with standards by the cloud kitchen operators to protect the health of consumers.

It may be reminded here that cloud kitchens are commercial eateries where no customer personally visits for food. It is served only for takeout or home delivery. This business is spreading rapidly in major cities and towns including Dehradun. It has been observed that questions are often raised on the hygiene and quality of food in commercial kitchens. The Food Safety Department has now decided to keep an eye on such cloud kitchen operators.

Additional Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration Tajbar Jaggi says that, in Uttarakhand, an SOP has been made for all cloud kitchens to maintain the highest standards regarding public health and food safety and it is mandatory to comply with it.

Jaggi added that all cloud kitchen operators need to register themselves under the Food Safety Standards Act, 2006 by 15 September. Legal action will be taken against operators who fail to do so. For registration, operators must provide valid proof of address where the kitchen is operating and the health certificate of food handler, drinking water certificate, test report regarding potability of water used in the kitchen and regular cleaning and hygiene in the premises. Apart from this, there should also be proper arrangement for disposal of waste as mandated under the norms.