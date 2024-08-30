Cong sets up coordination committee for civic polls in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Aug: The Congress Party has set up a coordination committee of senior leaders in view of the upcoming municipal body and panchayat elections.

Sharing this information, State Congress Vice President, Organisation, Mathura Dutt Joshi said today that the central leadership of the party has constituted a coordination committee of senior leaders keeping in view the upcoming municipal body and panchayat elections.

A revised list of members of the coordination committee has been released in this connection by leader in charge of the party affairs in Uttarakhand, Kumari Selja. The revised list has mentioned that this committee will be chaired by PCC Chief Karan Mahara. Besides him, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Central Election Committee member Pritam Singh, former state president Ganesh Godiyal, AICC secretary and MLA Qazi Nizamuddin, deputy leader of opposition Bhuvan Chandra Kapdi, former Assembly Speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal, MLA Tilakraj Behad, former minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat, former minister Nav Prabhat, MLAs Mamta Rakesh, Vikram Singh Negi, former minister Hira Singh Bisht, former MP Pradeep Tamta, former AICC secretary Prakash Joshi, Jot Singh Gunsola, Virendra Singh Rawat and state vice-president Mathuradutt Joshi as the members with state Women Congress Chief Jyoti Rautela, youth president Sumittar Bhullar, Sevadal chief Hema Purohit and NSUI president Vikas Negi as special invitees.

Joshi stated that the State Congress Coordination Committee will give its suggestions to the party leadership for the upcoming municipal body and panchayat elections.