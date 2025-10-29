DM Bansal suspends gun licence, orders seizure of gun after Diwali clash

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Oct: Acting promptly on a serious breach of public safety, District Magistrate Savin Bansal has ordered the seizure of a licenced firearm and has also suspended the arms licence of Puneet Agrawal following a heated altercation in ATS Colony under Raipur Police Station jurisdiction on Diwali day. The DM has further initiated proceedings for the permanent cancellation of the licence, asserting that playing games with the law will not be tolerated in the district.

It may be recalled that the incident had occurred during a dispute between two parties over the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, during which Agrawal had allegedly brandished his licenced weapon. Upon receiving information about the episode, the DM took immediate cognisance and assured that strict action would be taken against any person found violating legal provisions. He remarked that the act of displaying a firearm in response to a minor disagreement represents a grave violation of the conditions under which the licence is issued and poses a significant risk of future misuse. Both the parties involved in the dispute have been summoned by the DM for further inquiry.

It may be pointed out here that the administrative action is based on a detailed report submitted by the SSP, Dehradun. The report, routed through the SHO, Raipur, and the Sub-Inspector in charge of Mayur Vihar Police Post, Raipur, dated 24 October, outlines the events of 19 October when the dispute over firecracker bursting escalated in ATS Colony. To maintain public order, both parties have also been booked under Sections 126 and 135 of the BNSS, and their challans have been forwarded to the court.

The report specifically identified Puneet Agrawal, son of Madan Mohan Agrawal and a resident of 144 L ATS Colony near IT Park, Dehradun, as having flaunted his licenced weapon during the altercation. SSP Ajai Singh had noted that such conduct, involving the exhibition of a firearm during a trivial dispute, amounted to gross negligence on the part of the licence holder. In view of the gravity of the situation, the SSP had recommended the cancellation of Agrawal’s arms licence, bearing Number 597/Raipur Police Station and UIN No. 335601004165002023.

Responding to the recommendation, DM Bansal has ordered the immediate seizure of the weapon and suspended the licence. The process for permanent cancellation of the arms licence has also been formally initiated.