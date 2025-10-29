Cow slaughter sparks huge protest in Jaunsar Bawar, MLA demands action

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun/Chakrata, 28 Oct: Workers of the ‘Hindu’ organisation, Rudra Sena, staged a strong protest against cow slaughter in the tribal area of Jaunsar Bawar yesterday. It is alleged that a few days ago, Talib, son of Abdul Ghani, along with Razzaq and Maqsood, had slaughtered a cow in their barn in Radu Tyuni and dumped the remains in a sack in the jungle.

Convenor Rakesh Uttarakhandi of Rudra Sena has alleged that this was not the first time such an incident had occurred in Jaunsar Bawar. He claimed that the locals and people associated with his organisation have witnessed such heinous acts being committed by Muslim Gujjars, who have been allegedly residing illegally in the forests for a long time. He further said that these Muslims were previously suspected of being involved in illegal activities but were not apprehended. However, this time, the remnants of the cow meat, including bones, have been handed over to the Tyuni Police as evidence.

Purulia MLA Durgeshwar Lal, who arrived to support the protest by the Hindu organisations, said that cow slaughter would absolutely not be tolerated. He demanded strict action against those who commit such heinous crimes, along with the confiscation of the accused’s properties. He expressed strong displeasure at the police and administration, stating that those who commit cow slaughter must be taught a lesson so that no one dares to commit such a gruesome act in the future.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Uttarakhandi urged Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure a complete ban on cow slaughter in Uttarakhand and make provision for death penalty for the offence. He also appealed to the local residents of Jaunsar Bawar to stop leasing their land to such criminals. Uttarakhandi also warned that, in case the culprits are not arrested, a major protest will be held within three days.

The protesters asserted that such illegal acts would not be tolerated inside Jaunsar Bawar Bangaan, Uttarakhand. Tyuni President Manoj Bijalwan, Bangaan President Rajesh Chauhan, Patron Rajendra Rana, Organisation Secretary Bhanu Pratap, ID Arya, Tyuni Mandal President Neeraj Sharma, General Secretary Chander Salta, Mori President Prem Chauhan, Ishwan Panwar, and Sukhdev Rana, among others, were present on the occasion.