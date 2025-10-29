The RO-KO show continues

By Vimal Kapoor

The saying goes, “Success is not about what you possess, but who you become.” In a time when cricket critics and social media are quick to end careers, two Indian cricketing giants, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, stood resilient. Their legacy is defined not only by their runs but by the character they’ve shown. As pillars of Indian cricket, their distinct paths—marked by exceptional skill, relentless preparation, and deep respect for the 50-over format—have cemented their greatness. The phrase “Form is temporary, Class is permanent” perfectly signifies the RO-KO duo.

Both were perhaps rusty and out of form after a long layoff. In the first match at Perth both looked out of sorts and Kohli’s poor run continued in second match as well. Despite media scrutiny, both players showcased their brilliance, silencing their harshest critics. At the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), where Rohit once had to drop himself from the team, the duo delivered – and how. Fans, draped in blue, witnessed a memorable performance as Rohit scored a century and Kohli a crucial half-century, steering India to an emphatic 9 wicket win. The cricket gods seemed to favour these true devotees of the game, and their fans, along with the sport itself, reveled in the moment.

This performance should quiet retirement speculation for now. While Kohli’s brilliant half-century doesn’t guarantee a spot in the 2027 World Cup, it proves he still has the ability to compete at the highest level and remains the numero-uno chase master. If he maintains form, perhaps through domestic cricket, there’s every reason to believe he can continue. Rohit, meanwhile, has emphatically settled the debate. As India’s top scorer in the series, with a century and a fifty, his fluent, high-quality innings at the SCG showcased his enduring class and character.

For fans at the SCG, watching Rohit and Kohli secure a victory in their final Australian outing was the stuff of legends—a night to cherish. With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, Rohit and Kohli’s form strengthens India’s prospects in major tournaments, promising more thrilling performances. This SCG victory was special—not just another century or fifty, but a demonstration of their ability to perform under pressure, proving they still belong at the elite level. For cricket fans, this was a night to savour, a reminder that ‘when the going gets tough, the tough get going’.

Rohit’s century at the SCG, where he once faced humiliation, is a story of redemption. It reflects the hard work and dedication that make him and Kohli among the all-time greats. Whether Rohit scores another hundred is uncertain, but this one, along with the duo’s dogged determination, underscores why they will always remain cricketing icons.

(Vimal Kapoor, a Dehradun resident, is passionate about literature, creative writing, cricket and exploration through travel)