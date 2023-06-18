DM emphasises on drug-free UK campaign to achieve target till 2025

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudraprayag, 17 Jun: District Magistrate Mayur Dixit chaired the district level narcotics coordination meeting at NIC room of the district office on Saturday.

While presiding over the meeting, Dixit instructed the officers that there should be no sale of drugs in the district and instructions were given to install CCTV cameras in all medical stores. He also instructed the police and all the Deputy District Magistrates to continuously monitor them.

He has instructed the Chief Education Officer to conduct joint raids regarding the sale of substances like tobacco, cigarettes, and gutkha within 100 meters of schools, colleges and educational institutions and ensure that necessary action is taken against the perpetrators.

While ensuring the availability of drug inspectors, the health department and the police department raided and checked the medical stores. He instructed to get information related to illegal farming done at the district level confidentially from the local information unit of the district. He also gave instructions to conduct random checking in view of the transportation of drugs during the Chardham Yatra in the district. Along with this, instructions have been given to the District Social Welfare Officer to make people aware by organizing a mass awareness campaign and seminar for drug control.

During the meeting, Superintendent of Police Dr Visakha Ashok Bhadane informed that to make the entire Uttarakhand state drug – free by 2025 , all concerned departmental officers have to work with mutual coordination as per the expectation of Chief Minister Uttarakhand.

She said that public awareness programs are being run continuously from the level of the police department. At present, awareness programs are being run through social media platforms from the police department level due to the popular Kedarnath Dham Yatra and the closure of schools.

Presently, from June 12 to June 26, 2023, the “Nashe se Azaadi” campaign is being organized. So far this year, 60 awareness seminars have been conducted by the police at various schools, educational institutions and the general public and instructions have also been issued to the subordinates in this regard.

Continuous checking is being done from the level of the police department for the seizure of narcotics substances and raids are also being done on the information received, and by registering charges against the drug peddlers, the subordinates are directed to take necessary legal action. To break the vicious cycle of drugs, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force has been formed at all 05 police stations including the district.

Deputy District Magistrate Rudraprayag Aparna Dhoundiyal, Deputy District Magistrate Jakholi Parmanand Ram, Chief Education Officer Vinod Prasad Simalti, Chief Medical Officer Dr HCS Martolia, In-charge District Social Welfare Officer Harshvardhan Bhatt, Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabodh Kumar Ghildiyal, District Information Officer RL Shah, Agriculture Department attended the meeting. Representatives of Ajay Tamta, were present in the meeting.