DM orders expedited measures to accelerate expansion of Jolly Grant Airport

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Nov: District Magistrate Savin Bansal today chaired a high-level meeting of the Airfield Environment Management Committee of Jolly Grant Airport at the district collectorate here. The meeting reviewed measures to control bird and wildlife activity within the 10-km operational radius of the airport and also addressed environmental issues linked to aviation safety. The DM also issued directives to ensure all precautionary steps are taken without delay.

The DM emphasised that airport expansion is a top priority of the Chief Minister and asserted that no negligence of any kind would be tolerated in the execution of the project. Significantly, the DM also ordered immediate disbursal of compensation to affected parties to accelerate land acquisition and warned that any kind of negligence in the acquisition process for the expansion of the airport would be viewed seriously. The DM also reminded that the expansion would not only boost state revenue but also generate employment for the local communities while promoting Uttarakhand’s culture and identity on the global map, insisting that delays in this high-priority project were inexcusable.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment to civil and aviation safety, the DM stated that safeguarding aircraft, passengers, and the general public was a collective responsibility. He issued firm directions to the Executive Officer of Doiwala Municipal Council to expedite waste disposal at the Keshavpuri dumping yard near the airport. The DM instructed that the tender process be completed swiftly and that Trammel and Poclain machines be procured immediately. He further directed that the dumping yard be covered with a tin shed and that manpower and machinery be increased to ensure rapid clearance of accumulated waste.

To minimise bird-hit risks, the DM instructed regular removal of waste in and around the airport’s operational area. He directed inspections of shops, hotels, and restaurants near the airport to ensure proper waste-management arrangements in accordance with regulations.

Bansal also called for the relocation of the Keshavpuri dumping site situated within the 10-km radius of Jolly Grant Airport elsewhere. He instructed the SDM Doiwala to identify suitable Government land for the new dumping yard within seven days and to report the land category of the current site. Addressing the discrepancy in the drainage channel’s capacity inside and outside the airport premises, the DM directed the Irrigation Department to commence necessary works at the earliest.

Airport officials informed the meeting that bird-strike probability remains high due to waste dumping, nearby meat shops, and structures exceeding prescribed height limits. They reiterated the urgent need to shift the dumping yard and to resolve drainage inconsistencies around the airport.

Among those present at the meeting included ADM KK Mishra, SDM Aparna Dhoundiyal, Airport Director BCH Negi, DGMs Amit Jindal and Anil Kumar Mastana, Manager Shubham Vats, Executive Officer LL Shah of Doiwala Municipal Council, and Inspectors Sachin Singh Rawat and Kuldeep Khatri.