India moves towards Aspirational Goal with CWG 2030 at Amdavad

Amdavad wins Host City Status – India’s Bid Beats Nigeria

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, 29 Nov: India’s selection of Amdavad (Ahmedabad) as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games marks more than a sporting achievement—it signals New Delhi’s strategic push to position the country as a global event hub and accelerate its ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi captured this sentiment, congratulating the nation and its sporting ecosystem, and noting that the decision reflects India’s rising profile. “It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map,” he said. Emphasising the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Modi added that the centenary Games will be celebrated with enthusiasm and inclusivity. “We look forward to welcoming the world,” he said.

Significance beyond Sports

Amdavad’s elevation as the 2030 CWG host comes at a time when India is expanding infrastructure, building new stadiums, and modernising transport networks. The city has also quietly nurtured a larger ambition—positioning itself as a strong contender for the 2036 Olympic Games.

Securing the CWG thus strengthens India’s case as a dependable organiser of large-scale global events.

Hosting mega sporting events aligns with India’s broader development blueprint: projecting soft power, generating employment, catalysing urban renewal, and showcasing cultural diversity. The CWG decision also follows India’s assertive diplomacy within multilateral sports bodies.

Win over Nigeria

India’s vision for Amdavad defeated Nigeria’s robust bid, underscoring the country’s growing credibility. Five nations had initially expressed interest, but India’s emphasis on scale, sustainability and post-Games legacy appears to have tipped the balance.

Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare, announcing the decision after the General Assembly meeting in Glasgow, said the 2030 Games would mark “the start of a new golden era for Commonwealth Sport.” He highlighted India’s unique combination of youthful demographics, cultural richness and sporting passion. Several countries have already expressed interest in hosting the 2034 edition, signalling renewed momentum for the Commonwealth movement.

India’s Sporting Leadership

PT Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, said the country felt “deeply honoured” by the trust placed in it. She emphasised that the centenary Games would celebrate 100 years of the Commonwealth Movement while laying the foundation for its next century.

The event, she said, would unite athletes and communities “in a spirit of friendship and progress”.

Amdavad’s presentation included a strong cultural component. Shortly after the announcement, 20 Garba dancers and 30 dhol drummers staged an impromptu performance at the venue—an energetic display of Gujarat’s heritage that offered delegates a vivid preview of the host city’s spirit.

Larger Global Journey

The Commonwealth Games began in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. At the most recent edition in Birmingham in 2022, Australia topped the medal tally, followed by England, Canada, India and New Zealand.

For India, winning the right to host the 2030 Games is both symbolic and strategic—a step toward a long-term vision of emerging as a global sporting and economic powerhouse. The decision reinforces India’s arrival on the world stage not just as a participant, but as a confident organiser ready to host the world.