DM to hold multi-purpose camp at Tyuni shortly

DEHRADUN, 15 Mar: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a multipurpose camp will be organised in Tyuni on March 20 under the chairmanship of District Magistrate Savin Bansal. The camp aims to prioritise the welfare of rural areas and remote villages in the Dehradun district by providing benefits under various government schemes.

The District Magistrate, along with departmental officers, will hold the camp on a large scale to address the concerns of the local residents. The initiative will offer on-the-spot solutions for issues such as pensions, health check-ups, and issuance of various certificates.

He has instructed all departmental officers concerned to attend the camp fully prepared and ensure that the benefits of government schemes are delivered effectively. Officers are expected to bring application forms and detailed information about public welfare schemes to the venue. Strict measures will be taken against any negligence in this work.

This multipurpose camp, in line with government priorities, will focus on providing maximum basic facilities in remote rural areas and resolving public issues efficiently. Departments will work together under one roof to complete formalities for schemes such as health check-ups, Ayushman cards, pensions, certificates, Kisan Credit Cards, and employment-oriented training, all in one place.