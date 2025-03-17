8 trapped in house Collapse due to rainfall

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Mar: Heavy rainfall has been lashing the plains and hilly districts of Uttarakhand since the night of Holi, accompanied by light snowfall in the high Himalayan regions. The adverse weather has disrupted life in many areas across the state.

In a major incident in Bageshwar, a house collapsed due to continuous rainfall, trapping eight people under the debris. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), upon receiving information about the incident in Sailani village, swiftly dispatched a rescue team to the site.

Given the severity of the situation, additional police personnel were called to assist. The SDRF, along with the police and fire brigade teams, launched a rescue operation and successfully evacuated all eight trapped individuals.

Among the rescued were 65-year-old Kedar Ram, 60 year-old Harma Devi, 31year old Radha, 13year-old Aarti, 9 year-old Deepanshu, and 7 year-old Nikita. However, five year-old Rishi and one-and half-year-old Sakshi sustained serious injuries. A woman and two children were critically injured and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The authorities continue to monitor the situation as rainfall persists across the region.