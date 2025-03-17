Health Minister opens new facilities

Doon Hospital in for a facelift

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Mar: The Government Doon Medical College Hospital has expanded its medical facilities, ensuring patients of timely and improved healthcare services without long queues and endless waiting. State Health and Medical Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Saturday formally inaugurated more than half a dozen new facilities that have been installed at the hospital.

The newly inaugurated facilities include Laser surgery, Next Generation E-Hospital, OPD Help Desk, Colour Doppler Ultrasound Level-2, and a Blood Sampling and Reporting Counter.

It was further informed that in addition, separate OPDs for Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Eye, and Dental departments have been set up on the third floor of the OPD building. To ease patient registration, additional counters have been introduced on the third floor, eliminating the need for patients to visit the ground floor.

The government is also aiming at special focus on hygiene and patient care. Speaking on the occasion, Rawat emphasised the importance of cleanliness in hospital wards and premises. He directed the implementation of a mandatory dress code for cleaning staff and other fourth-class employees. Instructions were also issued to change bedsheets daily, with different colours assigned for each day.

To enhance patient care, 50 ward boys will undergo MTS training at AIIMS Rishikesh, enabling them to assist patients and attendants more effectively. A staff canteen is also planned for the new building under construction.

Rawat announced the opening of two new department, namely, the Neurology and Gastroenterology, at Doon Medical College. He also informed that in addition to this, a a new faculty member will soon also join the Cardiology department. He said that 1,314 nursing officers have been selected by the State Medical Service Selection Board, with 300 of them set to join Doon Medical College by March 31. This will significantly enhance the quality of medical services provided to patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajpur Road MLA Khajan Das praised the improvements in the state’s healthcare system over the past three years, attributing the progress to Rawat’s leadership. He shared that Doon Medical College now caters to over 3,000 patients daily, offering comprehensive medical facilities.

Earlier, Geeta Jain, Principal of the Medical College, shared a detailed overview of the hospital’s existing facilities. The event was attended by Medical Superintendent Ravindra Singh Bisht, Deputy Medical Superintendent NS Bisht, and several other senior medical professionals, public representatives, and staff.