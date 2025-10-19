Doon International Riverside ranks first in state

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRRADUN, 18 Oct: Doon International School, Riverside Campus has been ranked 1st not only in Dehradun but also in Uttarakhand in the category of Co-educational Day-cum-Boarding Schools by Education World India School Rankings 2025–26.

This prestigious recognition reaffirms the school’s commitment to holistic education and excellence in every sphere. The school continues to pursue the vision of its Directors, HS Mann and Sonika Mann, whose guidance and unflinching support have shaped the institution into one worthy of such accolades.

The award was received in New Delhi by the Principal, Ajith Jacob Matthews, who dedicated this achievement to the entire team of staff and students, attributing the success to their hard work, dedication, and sincere endeavours.