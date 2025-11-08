Doon Marathon organised as part of state’s Silver Jubilee celebrations

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Nov: The Doon Marathon was flagged off by District Magistrate Savin Bansal under the auspices of the District Administration here, today, to mark the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the state’s formation. The 8-kilometre run saw enthusiastic participation from around 700 runners, transformed the city streets into a vibrant spectacle of energy and enthusiasm.

The marathon route began at Pavilion Ground, winding through Kanak Chowk, Astley Hall, Behl Chowk, Dilaram Chowk, and Brahmkamal Chowk to NIVH, before retracing the path back to the starting point.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, District Magistrate Bansal stated that the occasion was historic, marking twenty-five years of Uttarakhand’s formation. He described the Doon Marathon as not merely a sporting event but as a symbol of collective resolve, unity, and the dynamic spirit of Uttarakhand. He observed that the marathon embodies the values of determination, patience, and continuous progress and, also, drew a parallel between the perseverance required to complete a marathon and the sustained efforts needed from every citizen for the state’s development.

Bansal further emphasised that the youth are the strength and hope of Uttarakhand, and the future of the state lies in the momentum of their steps. Through this run, the message of ‘Healthy Uttarakhand – Strong Uttarakhand’ is being conveyed to society at large. The DM reiterated that the event is not about winning, but about sportsmanship, health, and unity, and called upon all citizens to pledge their wholehearted contribution towards building a clean, healthy, prosperous, and ideal Uttarakhand.

In the Women’s category of the marathon, Tanushree Chauhan emerged victorious, followed by Gauri Rawat in second place and Sudha Patel in third. In the Men’s category, Nitin Bhandari claimed the top honours, with Mukesh and Vipin finishing second and third respectively.

Those present on the occasion included several dignitaries, including District Tourism Development Officer Vijendra Pandey, District Sports Officer Ravindra Singh, District Youth Welfare Officer Pramod Pandey, along with representatives from various organisations and enthusiastic participants, all united in celebrating the state’s journey and aspirations.