Dhami reviews preparations for Silver Jubilee Function at FRI

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today visited the Forest Research Institute (FRI) campus to inspect preparations for the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Uttarakhand’s State Formation Day. During the site visit, he issued necessary instructions to the officials from the District Administration, Nagar Nigam, Public Works Department, and other related departments, directing them to ensure that all arrangements are completed in a timely and efficient manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami expressed that it is a moment of pride and joy as Uttarakhand enters its Silver Year. He acknowledged that the creation of the state was made possible by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now nurturing and strengthening it through visionary leadership and developmental initiatives. He remarked that it is a matter of great fortune that the Prime Minister will be visiting Uttarakhand to participate in the Silver Jubilee celebrations, and that the state has consistently benefitted from his guidance and support.

Alos present during the inspection were Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, MLAs Munna Singh Chauhan, Khajan Das, Sahdev Pundir, and senior officials from various departments.