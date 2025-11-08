Some major announcements likely for U’khand during Modi’s visit: Vinod Chamoli

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Nov: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and State Spokesperson Vinod Chamoli today expressed confidence that Uttarakhand will receive major gifts and new projects from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state to participate in the Silver Jubilee celebrations of its formation on 9 November. He reminded that since the Prime Minister assumed office in 2014, the pace of development in Uttarakhand has accelerated manifold. PM’s deep affection for the people of the state, constant concern for their welfare, and unwavering support for the state’s progress are clearly reflected in the unprecedented flow of Central assistance over the years.

Chamoli stated that during the tenure of PM Modi, the state has received several times more aid from the Centre compared to previous governments. He reminded that developmental projects worth over Rs 1.25 lakh crores are either completed or are in their final stages of completion. He asserted that many of these projects, such as the All Weather Road, have already started transforming lives by ensuring year-round connectivity to the Char Dham shrines, which was earlier impossible during the monsoon and winter seasons. He added that the state’s tourism sector is witnessing record growth as more tourists are visiting the hill districts, giving a major boost to the local economy. The construction of the Elevated Road has further reduced the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to just two and a half hours, enhancing connectivity and economic opportunities.

The BJP spokesperson claimed that PM’s participation in the Silver Jubilee celebration of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will be an inspiring and proud moment for every citizen. He added that there is an atmosphere of great excitement across the state in anticipation of his arrival, and lakhs of people are expected to turn out to welcome him. Chamoli concluded by saying that Uttarakhand’s people hold a special place in the Prime Minister’s heart, just as the Prime Minister resides in the hearts of the people here. For this reason, he said, the state often receives blessings and benefits without even making a demand, and this time too, it is expected that the Prime Minister will announce some major gift for Devbhoomi.