Indians should embrace Hindi with pride: Charles Thomson

Hindi and Tajik belong to same linguistic family: Prof Kholov

Garhwal Post Bureau

Landhaura (Haridwar), 7 Nov: Well known Australian Hindi scholar Charles S Thomson today emphasised that youth proficient in multiple languages will be better positioned for success in the future. He was addressing the students during a special lecture organised at Chamanlal Autonomous College in Landhaura. He encouraged students to embrace multilingualism through the effective use of technology and asserted that the future belongs to those who can speak more than one language with confidence and clarity.

The Hindi Department of the college today hosted lectures by two distinguished international Hindi scholars, namely Charles S Thomson from Australia and Javed Kholov from Tajikistan. Thomson has dedicated several decades to the study of Hindi and Indian culture and is also a popular figure on social media in India. He observed that over eighty crore people currently speak and understand Hindi. With its growing global acceptance, Hindi could soon be included among the official languages of the United Nations Organisation. He urged the audience to take pride in Hindi and liberate themselves from the undue dominance of English.

Speaking on the expansion of Hindi across social media platforms, Thomson further asserted that technical knowledge must be complemented by linguistic diversity. He pointed out that major companies like Google are actively seeking multilingual professionals. He further advised that whatever field one chooses in life, one must strive for complete mastery and excellence.

Addressing the students, renowned Tajik scholar Javed Kholov described Hindi as one of the world’s richest and most refined languages. He observed that, in the present global context, the relevance and acceptance of Hindi are steadily increasing, and, in the coming years, it will emerge as an even more influential international language.

Kholov elaborated on the linguistic and cultural ties between India and Tajikistan, stating that both Hindi and Tajik belong to the same linguistic family. He claimed that many Tajik words have their origins in Hindi, and conversely, Hindi incorporates several Tajik terms. He highlighted the depth of Indo-Tajik cultural relations by referring to the discovery of a 2,500 year-old idol of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in Tajikistan. This ancient artefact, now preserved in the Tajikistan National Museum, stands as a testament to the enduring cultural bond between the two nations.

Ramkumar Sharma, President of the College Management Committee, expressed gratitude to both the Hindi scholars and agreed with their assertion that the future indeed belongs to Hindi. He emphasised that the progress of a language is intrinsically linked to the social and cultural development.

Principal Prof Dr Sushil Upadhyay stated that language serves as a bridge between diverse cultures and societies. He described Hindi as a vital necessity for contemporary society and one of the world’s most resourceful languages. He noted that Hindi’s influence is expanding rapidly in the domains of computing and social media.

The programme was anchored by Ashutosh Sharma. Deepa Agrawal, Coordinator of IQAC, delivered the vote of thanks. Special support was extended by Nishu Kumar, Richa Chauhan, Dharmendra Kumar, and Himanshu Kumar.