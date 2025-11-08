Graphic Era takes 138th place in QS World University Rankings

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Nov: Graphic Era Deemed University has once again achieved another remarkable milestone. In the QS World University Rankings for South Asia, Graphic Era has secured the 138th position.

After being ranked 48th among the top universities in India in the central government’s NIRF ranking, this achievement marks yet another big leap for Graphic Era Deemed University. In the recently released NIRF rankings, Graphic Era secured the 48th position and has continued to strengthen its place among the top 100 universities in the country for the sixth consecutive year. Now, in the QS World University Rankings, the university has been ranked 138th in South Asia and 523rd in Asia overall.

It is worth noting that Graphic Era Deemed University has also been placed in the 601–800 rank group globally by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. With its growing recognition at the international level, students and faculty members of the university are filled with enthusiasm and pride.

Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions Dr Kamal Ghanshala credited this success to the university’s state-of-the-art laboratories, faculty, and students. He said that keeping pace with the rapidly evolving technological world not only makes education more relevant and practical but also bridges the gap between academia and the needs of the corporate world.

He added that this approach has led to a continuous rise in placements at Graphic Era, with students being recruited by top national and international companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe, Atlassian, DE Shaw, Visa, PayPal, Myntra, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Voltas Dubai, Infosys, Flipkart, Jaspe, Vaizn Technology, National Australia Bank, InfoEdge, HSBC, JSW, Adani Wilmar, TCS, Yamaha, Deloitte, Zomato, and Capgemini, among more than 175 leading companies.