Dhami announces new land survey, cyber-crime centre and farm fencing policy

CM makes several announcement during ceremonial parade

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today made a series of major announcements aimed at strengthening governance, boosting agriculture, and improving welfare measures across the State during the ceremonial parade at the Police Lines at Race Course. Addressing the ceremonial parade organised to commemorate the occasion, the CM outlined a vision focused on technological advancement, rural empowerment, and sustainable development.

Dhami announced that a phased survey and settlement of all agricultural land in Uttarakhand would be undertaken over the next five years. This exercise, he said, would ensure proper land records, minimise disputes, and streamline agricultural planning. He also announced that the State will soon establish a dedicated Cyber Crime Coordination Centre to combat the growing menace of online offences. He added that this would enhance coordination between law enforcement agencies and improve digital vigilance across districts.

The CM also announced the expansion of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force with the objective of achieving the vision of a ‘Drugs-Free Devbhoomi’. He added that a welfare fund will be set up for Bhojan Matas serving in government schools on an honorarium basis to support the women working under the PM Poshan scheme.

In respect of the agricultural sector, Dhami declared that a comprehensive ‘farm fencing policy’ would be introduced to protect crops from damage by wild animals and stray cattle, which he said is a persistent challenge for farmers across hill districts. He further stated that a special conservation scheme would be implemented for the restoration, rejuvenation, and beautification of traditional water sources such as falls, springs and streams, which hold both ecological and cultural importance in the Himalayan region.

In respect of the education field, Dhami announced that online skill development courses would be made available to students of higher education institutions. Additionally, online coaching facilities will also be provided for aspirants preparing for competitive examinations including Civil Services, Banking, Management, and NET, thereby expanding access to quality learning resources.

The CM also declared that the Kedarkhand Mala Mission will be developed on the lines of the Manaskhand Mala Mission, promoting religious tourism and cultural heritage. The government plans to develop Rudraprayag as an Ideal District on the model of Ideal Champawat to promote balanced growth and effective administration.

Dhami further declared that the Sharda Corridor and Adi Kailash region in Kumaon, along with the Anjanisain and Belakedar areas of Garhwal, will be developed as Spiritual Economic Zones in order to boost spiritual and economic activities in the state. These zones will combine pilgrimage development with local livelihood opportunities, promoting the State’s unique blend of faith and enterprise.

On the health front, the CM announced that special clinics for Type-1 Diabetes will be opened in every district hospital, ensuring timely treatment and monitoring. In addition, free diabetes screening will be conducted for children up to fifteen years of age to promote early diagnosis and prevention.