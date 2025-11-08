The Forgotten Tears Behind Martyrdom

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo Zara Yaad Karo Qurbani

By Preeti Negi

When you read this headline, you must have wondered if today marks some national occasion or not. Because we mostly hear these beautiful lines written by Kavi Pradeep and sung by Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of Independence Day or Republic Day. I must make it clear, it is not tied to any celebration. Well, that is exactly the whole idea. We must remember our lionhearted martyrs beyond marked days. The moment we recall them, even a simple day becomes special.

The spirit of sacrifice for our motherland runs deep in our veins, passed down through the never-ending stories of valour from our heroes. We honour martyrdom with courage and unshakable pride. From the dawn of civilization to the present, when our well-trained soldiers clad in olive green guard our borders with modern weapons, the tradition of valour continues. Our soldiers are living symbols of sacrifice, never voicing complaints as they lay down their lives with unmatchable devotion, proving the motherland is above all.

Every inch of Indian land carries forward the tales of valour that give meaning to our lives. From the chilling winds of Siachen to the fiery deserts of Rajasthan, their sacrifices echo across the land. Each war, each hidden operation and each border conflict adds to the long list of martyrs who fought till the last breath of their lives, reminding us that the freedom we hold today is written in the blood of the brave.

The journey of independent India is written with the supreme offerings of over 25,900 bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation. From 1,100 soldiers in 1947-48 J&K operations, 3,250 soldiers in the Indo-Sino war – which we lost because of our ignorance, 3,264 soldiers in the India-Pakistan war, 3,843 in the Bangladesh Liberation of 1971, 1,157 in Sri-Lanka’s Operation Pawan, 527 in the Kargil war, and thousands more in counter-insurgency operations. These numbers are not mere figures but immortal stories of valour and honour for the Tricolour.

Picture Major Shaitan Singh and his 120 men at Rezang La, who refused to back down in 1962. Then comes Captain Saurabh Kalia’s brave team in Kargil, who showed loyalty till their last breath. The bravery continues with Captain Vikram Batra, whose battlecry was “Yeh Dil Mange More”, still gives us goosebumps and courage along with Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey’s fearless stand in the icy Kargil battleground.

But the roll call does not stop here:

Major Somnath Sharma, the first soldier to receive a gallantry award, Paramvir Chakra, was sacrificed in the first battle of Kashmir.

Major Mohit Sharma infiltrated Pakistan’s terrorist camps to save lives in Kashmir.

Captain Pawan Kumar was just 23 when he laid down his life at Pampore.

Naik Jadunath Singh and Lance Naik Albert Ekka fought battles with fearless bravery.

In the Galwan Valley, Colonel Santosh Babu showed his courage while standing firm.

Major Sandeep Unikrishnan was fighting all odds in the 2008 Mumbai attacks and became an inspiration for today’s generation.

Havildar Hangpan Dada and Lt. Col. Niranjan Kumar gave up their lives while battling against terrorism.

The names of courage are never-ending in the land where fighting for the motherland has always been a matter of pride. Throughout our history, heroes have fought for the country without question and showed the enemy that we are going to fight till our last breath.

Not everyone in India wears olive green and guards our border around the clock. Out of our 142 Crore population, only about 14.5 lakh are active personnel facing the border and fighting the infiltrators. That leaves nearly 141.85 crore of us who don’t have a uniform, but we still carry out our duty by serving our nation in numerous ways. Soldiers can protect us from infiltrators, but it is our responsibility to make this nation great and the top economy.

Our battlefield may not be icy heights or valleys, but conscious efforts shown in everyday life. We can serve our nation by buying Indian origin products with pride, protecting public infrastructure, and working ethically without corruption and red tape. Furthermore, we can also greet foreign tourists with warmth by not using any derogatory words. In addition, we can also protect historical monuments, honour national symbols, support startups, and constantly work in R&D, and then get patents for them.

We can also support start-ups and focus on educational institutions and the curriculum that needs updating. As citizens of India, we should not be part of religious riots, avoid casteism, and make our country safe for girls. Furthermore, we should also participate in elections and choose our leader with well-informed decisions.

Our heroes’ bravery is not just history, but they are a lesson for tomorrow. Families, schools and communities nurture these lessons, shaping children with empathy and respect. By teaching love for the nation and honouring its principles, we inspire children with live examples to protect and build our country with loyalty and pride. Patriotism begins with awareness, and with time, it grows powerful in every heart it touches.

It is the responsibility of every Indian to salute all the martyrs and assure them that the country is safe, and we are capable of carrying the legacy. This is the only contribution or promise we can make to our nation. Let’s contribute in every aspect to make our nation great again.