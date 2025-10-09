Doon Newspaper Agents’ Association, Paltan Bazaar, distributes gifts to vendors

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Oct: The members of the Doon Newspaper Agents’ Association, Paltan Bazaar gathered at City Banquet Hall today to celebrate the Diwali Milan program with great fervor. On this festive occasion, the association distributed gifts to newspaper vendors, and everyone exchanged Diwali greetings.

During the event, members of the association shared their views for the betterment of the union. Association office-bearer Harpreet Singh emphasized that unity among members is essential for safeguarding their rights.

Another office-bearer, Lalit Joshi, remarked that just as people clean their homes during Diwali to remove impurities, one should also cleanse their mind and remove negative thoughts to bring positivity within.

Office-bearers Rakesh Kumar Bhatt, Kailash Semwal, Bijendra Semwal, and Rakesh Sharma extended heartfelt Diwali wishes to all members and their families.

The program was attended by Anil Soni, Pradeep Raturi, Yogesh Arora, Rajesh, Ashok Kumar, Rajkumar, Kailash Bisht, Sanjay Singh Rawat, Pramod Kumar, Harish Kumar, Rajesh Shud, Bhupendra Joshi, Mohd. Afzal, Rakesh Kharo, Fateh Bahadur Prajapati, Pramod Kashyap, Neeraj Khurana, Harish Ram Arya, Nanhu Sahu, Ram Prakash, Manoj Gairola, Mohd. Shahnawaz, Mohan Singh Kathait, Kulbir Singh Rawat, Sanjay Soni, Hitesh Dawra, Satish Arora, Tarseem, Manikant Gupta, Ranjit Singh Rawat, Mukesh Mittal, Jagdish Prasad Tiwari, Harish Khurana, Yashpal Dhawan, Prem Dhawan, Sunil Rawat, Shyam Kishore Nautiyal, Ashish Agarwal, Pankaj Panwar, Gaurav Johar, Waseem Ahmad, Ravi Kiran Singh, Himanshu Bisht, Sohan Lal Dobhal, Anoop Singh Rawat, Sanjeev Kumar, Rajesh Sharma, Abhimanyu Shukla, Praveen Singh, Krishna Chauhan, Rakesh Rawat, and Rakesh Joshi, among others.