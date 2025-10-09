India Showcased Airpower to the World in Operation Sindoor: IAF Chief

By RATNAJYOTI DUTTA

Pics courtesy: Sipra Das

NEW DELHI, 8 Oct: India demonstrated to the world through Operation Sindoor how airpower can decisively shape military outcomes within days, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Air Force Day Parade 2025 at the Hindon air base, Singh said the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) stellar performance in Operation Sindoor fills every air warrior with pride and reaffirms the nation’s faith in its airpower.

“Operation Sindoor proves to the world how airpower can effectively influence military outcomes in a short span,” Singh said, adding that the success reflects meticulous planning, disciplined training, and determined execution of the fourth-largest air force in the world.

The IAF celebrated its 93rd Foundation Day with a grand parade that reaffirmed the air warriors’ oath to serve and protect the nation.

During Operation Sindoor, the IAF showcased its sophisticated network of sensors and radars capable of tracking and engaging enemy aircraft, aerial weapons, and drones with precision.

Supported by Indian Army Air Defence units, the IAF’s Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) units operated seamlessly under the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), achieving exceptional results.

The parade featured an impressive display of airpower, including Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29 fighters; the indigenous Netra AEW&C; the C-17 Globemaster III; the Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System; the C-130J Hercules; Apache attack helicopters equipped with Longbow radar; and the Advanced Light Helicopter.

Singh praised the IAF’s enduring legacy, recalling its historic contributions in 1948, 1971, and 1999 wars, the Balakot airstrikes, and Operation Sindoor.

“Our air warriors have made history in every era — from the wars of 1948, 1971, and 1999 to Balakot and Operation Sindoor. We are not only the protectors of the skies but also the guardians of the nation’s honour,” Singh said.