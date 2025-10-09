Doon University to host 24th IASSI Annual Conference

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Oct: Doon University is set to host the prestigious 24th Annual Conference of the Indian Association of Social Science Institutions (IASSI) from 10 to 12 October. The three-day national event will facilitate a crucial dialogue between India’s leading social scientists, researchers, and policymakers, focusing on sustainable development, climate resilience, and livelihood security, with a special emphasis on the unique challenges of the Himalayan region.

Announcing the conference, Doon University Vice Chancellor Professor Surekha Dangwal stated, “Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will deliver the inaugural address, marking a historic gathering of leading social science scholars and policymakers from across the country.”

Professor Dangwal stated that the high-level participation “is reflective of the state government’s keen interest in integrating academic research with actionable policy, particularly on matters of environmental concerns, sustainable development, and livelihood issues”.

The Valedictory Session on 12 October will be addressed by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), who will be the Chairperson of the session.

“We are extremely grateful to the Governor and the Chief Minister for giving their consent to address the conference, as this will underscore the importance of social science insights in shaping the future development trajectory of Uttarakhand,” said Professor RP Mamgain, Dean of the School of Social Sciences and Conference Organising Secretary.

Professor Mamgain further stated that eminent among those making deliberations in the conference include Member of NITI Aayog, Ramesh Chand, Vice Chancellor, Nalanda University and Chairman of IASSI, Professor Sachin Chaturvedi, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, S Mahendra Dev, and other leading luminaries from different branches of of social sciences, governance and policy makers.

Hosted by the Department of Economics, School of Social Sciences, Doon University, the conference will feature intensive discussions across several highly relevant themes such as Climate Change and Environmental Challenges, Urbanisation and Sustainable Development, Enhancing Livelihoods and Promoting Well-being, Technology, Culture, and Development, Climate-Induced Vulnerabilities for Sustainable Livelihood, Green Pathways for Hill Towns and Integrating Waste Management and Climate Resilient Urban Planning in Uttarakhand

As a federation of academic institutions, the IASSI, which also publishes the peer-reviewed IASSI Quarterly, is dedicated to advancing social science education and research. The conference is a vital platform for creating a symbiotic relationship between academic knowledge and real-world policy, promising to deliver critical recommendations for sustainable growth in the face of escalating global and regional challenges.