DS Chauhan assumes charge at Mussoorie Kotwali

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 8 Oct: Inspector Devendra Singh Chauhan formally assumed charge at the police station, here, today. Upon assuming charge, Chauhan held a meeting with departmental officers and staff, delivering a clear message of prioritising dedication, discipline, and public service.

Chauhan issued strict instructions to all officers and staff, stating that a police officer is not solely identified by the uniform, but by his or her behaviour and honesty towards duty. He emphasised that unnecessary activities on social media can tarnish the police’s image, and therefore, all personnel need to exercise restraint. Chauhan particularly emphasised that every citizen who comes to the police station or outpost deserves respect. Their complaints should be heard seriously and resolved in a timely and impartial manner.

He stated that the police uniform is not merely a thing to wear, but a responsibility of duty and trust. He directed that all employees always keep their uniforms neat and tidy, maintaining the dignity of the department. He directed all outposts in-charges to form teams to expedite verification work in the police station area. This process is not only important from a security perspective but will also help prevent criminal activities. He issued strict instructions to maintain law and order, treat the public with courtesy, and resolve pending cases quickly. He stated that only team spirit can keep Mussoorie a peaceful and safe city.

At the end of the meeting, Chauhan said that every officer and personnel is part of this team and working together can keep society safe.