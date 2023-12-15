Doon Silk brand has enhanced reputation of U’khand Silk Fed: Dhan Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Dec: State Cooperative Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat has claimed that the presentation of shawls and pahadi caps (locally known as topis) from the brand Doon Silk of Uttarakhand Silk Federation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Investors’ Summit 2023 has significantly enhanced the prestige and visibility of the brand. Rawat claimed that the gift by the Uttarakhand government in honour of the top leadership of the country has highlighted the indigenous silk industry and its potential.

According to Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, such high-ranking recognition and endorsement has brought the Doon Silk brand name into the national spotlight, attracting attention and interest from various sectors. As a result, the Silk Federation has taken advantage of this new prominence by launching a new collection of sarees in the market. The move has not only helped leverage the brand’s profile but also allowed for expansion and diversification of its product range. The minister also claimed that the collection of sarees is receiving a lot of appreciation from women. The combination of traditional Pahari caps and shawls with modern designs and styles of sarees has become very popular with consumers, attracting the attention and appreciation of fashion lovers and cultural connoisseurs alike. The blend of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary appeal has established Doon Silk as a brand that captures the essence of heritage and modernity. The success of the new collection is a testament to the creativity and craftsmanship of the artisans and weavers from the state involved in the production of Doon Silk. Their dedication and talent have resulted in a product that not only epitomises excellence and quality but also showcases the rich cultural heritage of Uttarakhand.

Rawat asserted that the popularity of saree collection has also highlighted the economic and socio-cultural importance of indigenous industries like silk weaving. This has also underlined the importance of preserving and promoting traditional crafts and techniques, not only for their aesthetic value but also for their role in sustaining livelihoods and boosting local economies.

