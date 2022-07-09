Doonite Swati Kumar is runners up in Mrs India beauty pageant

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Jul: Swati Kumar, an educationist by profession and a painter by passion has been adjudged Third Runners up at the Mrs India Beauty Pageant 2021-22. In addition, she also won Mrs India Classic and Mrs Elegant Mrs India titles at the competition for the year 2022 held recently.

A Doonite, Swati Kumar however represented Hyderabad in the beauty pageant. She not only belongs to Dehradun but is also married to Brigadier Amit Kumar also from Dehradun. In spite of representing Hyderabad she considers herself a proud Doonite and Uttarakhandi. Her father had also served the Indian Army and she says, “My heart belongs to Dehradun and I always endeavour to direct my capabilities to support the progressive people of Uttarakhand in my own little ways. My late father, mother, brother- Col Sameer Sharma and my children have always been the driving force and my source of inspiration”.

Swati is an Army daughter and also an Army wife besides having her brother also in the Army. Incidentally it is not for the first time that she has won a beauty pageant. Even before marriage she had won the “Summer Queen” title in the RSI Club Bangalore and at Army Officers’ Institute in Roorkee. Even after her marriage to Amit Kumar, she won the runners up title at Navy Queen Pageant in Wellington in Coonoor, besides winning other titles such as Spring Queen, May Queen and Winter Queen at various Army Stations across the country.

She is an educationist as well, having served as Principal at a High School. She is currently working on opening a library for poor children besides being involved in bringing up her own children. By passion, she is an accomplished painter having painted on canvas as well as fabric in oil, acrylic and water. She has exhibited her works at several galleries.

Swati believes that age is just a number and that beauty lies within oneself not dependent on cosmetic and other beauty products. Discipline is a must however in order to be truly beautiful one also needs to trust one’s mind and body in order to achieve the desired goals in life.

(Pics: Mohtshim Khan)