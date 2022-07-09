CM inaugurates U’khand’s first drone factory

By Our Staff Reporter

Roorkee, 8 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the state’s first drone factory established under the Make in India Scheme by M/S Rotor Precision Instrument Pvt Ltd in Roorkee. Congratulating the Rotor Group on this initiative, the Chief Minister said it is a very historic day for the state when the country’s largest and the state’s first modern drone technology factory has been established.

The CM was also briefed about the indigenous technology being used for production of drones on this occasion.

Dhami said that India has been ahead in the field of knowledge including science since time immemorial and the Puranas also mentioned aircraft like Pushpak Vimana. He claimed that, in the use of modern technology, India is on the way to becoming a world leader. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is rapidly moving ahead in the field of drone technology and weapon manufacturing under the Make in India Project. Now, India is exporting arms to many countries, which is strengthening India’s position as an emerging global power.

Dhami added, “The State Government and the Union Government are encouraging talent, which lacks resources, under the Make in India, Startup India, Skill India schemes. Uttarakhand is a very complex state in terms of geographical conditions and drone technology can prove to be very effective here. Various experts can send their suggestions to the government on how drones can be better used in the state.”

The CM added that the Drone Application Research Centre (DARK) has been established by the state government. The goal of the government is to reach out to the person standing last in the queue.

During the programme, the Rotor Group disclosed that this factory has the capacity to manufacture more than 150 survey drones per month and more than 50 advanced drones for the Indian Army. The factory will also have an independent training academy to train pilots in the safe and efficient use of drones as well as geospatial data generation.

MLA, Roorkee, Pradeep Batra, representatives of Survey of India, IIT Roorkee and other institutions were also present at the programme.