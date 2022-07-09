Maj Gen Rajpurohit briefs Gov on Agniveer recruitment

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Jul: Army Zonal Recruiting Officer Major General NS Rajpurohit met Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Friday at the Raj Bhawan, here. He made a detailed presentation before the Governor regarding the recruitments to be held in the state in the month of August and September under the Agnipath scheme.

The Governor said t it is a matter of pride for Uttarakhand that the recruitment process for the Agnipath scheme is starting here. The youth would be enthused for the recruitment rally, as it would be a great opportunity for them. The Governor appealed to the youth to participate in the rally and take the opportunity to serve the country.

The Governor assured Major General Rajpurohit that all possible cooperation would be provided for the recruitment process. He asked the departmental officers concerned to coordinate the efforts so that the youth of the state do not face any problem in joining the recruitment process.

Major General Rajpurohit informed the Governor that the recruitment of Agnivirs is starting in Uttarakhand in the month of August and September. The process has been started through Army website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The recruitment rally for all the districts of Garhwal region will be held from 19 to 31 August at Kotdwar. Similarly, the recruitment rally for Almora, Bageshwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar in Kumaon region will be held from 20 to 31 August at Ranikhet. For Champawat and Pithoragarh districts, a recruitment rally will be organised from 5 to 12 September in Pithoragarh. He disclosed that a meeting has also been held with the government and district officials regarding the recruitment rally.

Present at today’s interaction were Additional Secretary to the Governor, Swati S Bhadauria, Colonel Munish Sharma, etc.