Doon’s renowned Producer OP Bhatt’s ‘August 16, 1947’ all set to hit cinemas today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Apr: Dehradun’s renowned producer Om Prakash Bhatt is all set to release his upcoming film ‘August 16, 1947’ worldwide on 7 April. Produced under the banner of ‘Purple Bull Entertainment’, the film is a breathtaking blend of romance, drama and thrills, and will showcase a story revolving around Indian independence.

To celebrate his upcoming release, Om Prakash Bhatt hosted a special screening of ‘August 16, 1947’ at PVR, Pacific Mall here, today.

Producer Bhatt said, “August 16, 1947 is an epic saga that is tailor-made for the silver screen. With edge-of-the-seat thrills, sweet romance, and a story no one dared to tell before, our entire team is looking forward to audiences experiencing this exciting film at a theatre near them.”

Bhatt added, “I’m very excited to have hosted a special screening in my hometown Dehradun and I look forward to great support from my fellow Doonites.”

‘August 16, 1947’ is a unique tale of an Indian village that bravely fights the British while the rest of the country gains freedom.

Starring Gautham Karthik, debutant Revathy and comedy star Pugazh, the film will release worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and English.

Produced by Ghajini and Holiday Director A.R. Murugadoss along with Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary, ‘August 16, 1947’ is helmed by first-time filmmaker NS Ponkumar.

Commenting on his debut directorial, NS Ponkumar said, “To be able to tell a story this important with producers who never asked me to compromise on my vision is like a dream come true. I am a tad nervous but much more excited about finally bringing this grand film to audiences all over.”

Hailing from the picturesque greens of Dehradun, Om Prakash Bhatt harboured a love for films since his younger days. Over the years, the avid movie buff has produced many movies across genres and languages that include Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘Milan Talkies’ as well Marathi hits such as ‘Ye Re Ye Re Paisa’ and ‘Takatak’. Always a Doonite by heart, he fondly remembers the good old days in the hills.

Presented by Purple Bull Entertainment, “August 16, 1947”, is an AR Murugadoss production, produced by AR Murugadoss, Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary and co-produced by Aditya Joshi.

Also present during the screening were Daya Shankar Shukla, Satish Sharma, Col Manish Shrivastava, Kunal Malla, Anuradha Malla, Bobby Cash, Manoj Todaria, Anita Bahuguna, Mukul Bahuguna, Ravi Bahari, Inder Singh, Rajesh Negi, Rachna Bhatt, Siddhant Bhatt and Anjali Nauriyal.