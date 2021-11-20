Doon’s Shubham Sharma amongst ’75 Young Creative Minds of India’ honoured on the inaugural day of the 52nd IFFI

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Nov: Seventy-five creative minds have been invited to attend the Festival with access to all the masterclasses and in-conversation sessions and interact with industry leaders along with other activities. The festival titled ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ marks 75 years of independence. 75 creative minds from all over the country were shortlisted by a jury committee of esteemed film personalities including Prasoon Joshi, Ketan Mehta, Shankar Mahadevan, Manoj Bajpai, Resul Pookutty, and the Selection Jury that included Vani Tripathi Tikoo, Anant Vijay, Yatindra Mishra, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and Sachin Khedekar. Shubham studied in Doon at Summer Valley School and Doon University.