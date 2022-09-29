Down but not out!

By Pooja Marwah

One of the most profound things I have learnt in my forties is that life is meant to be lived, not understood! The why, the what and the ifs, the buts only cloud our vision and push our clarity into the far distance.

A lot of time is spent on other people’s opinions, a lot of energy is wasted on trivial frivolous matters; but the key to understand here is that not everything warrants your time or attention. They are mere distractions along the way that force you to stop and notice, thereby stalling you from reaching your destination.

This procrastination slows you down, it adds weight on your shoulders and by the time you look up again… you find yourself devoid of energy to walk another step. The ones that keep walking, focussed on their vision are the ones that reach somewhere – a somewhere called H.A.P.P.Y.

The chips will be down at some point and the idea is to be able to stay motivated and take an alternate, more challenging route thereby creating a more fulfilling trajectory. It is futile to reason with the one going through the low but what really works and, believe me, it’s tried and tested… is to keep the focus on.

There is no point in trying to understand life for each time you lay out a sequence of events. More often than not, it is going to jump its turn and muddle it all up. The only thing it does not touch is the end. And that on its own says a lot. We are so often focussed on how to do something that we end up frustrated when it doesn’t happen and eventually let it drop.

But the fun is in the walking. And this is a fact that most of us are aware of, in principle. The interesting part of life is being able to recalibrate ourselves depending on situations. More often than not, we end up drawing lines around ourselves, when in reality what we need to do is start crossing them. As much as we think we are indispensable, the reality is that we are not. Let the world spin without you for a while.

One of the greatest lessons I have learnt as a woman is that if I put myself first, if I raise the bar high for myself, if I love and respect my own needs… so will everyone around me. When life is busy wheeling out its own path, it is more than okay to take time out and do the things that set your soul on fire. And to have something that accelerates your drive. You have to invest in yourself now, not tomorrow. Not the day after but today!

For all the ones that believe in God, there are times we don’t understand his ways and question them in anger, in frustration but we don’t stop praying, do we?

Likewise, for the one life we have, instead of trying to understand and analyse it, if we stepped back and just lived it, wouldn’t it be a great perspective to begin with?

The past is history and all it will do is hold you back. The future is uncertain, for no matter what you plan, some or the other thing will not work out exactly as you envision it. So, may as well walk into the story that Today is giving you and write it the way you want it to be.

But, keep walking!

(Pooja Poddar Marwah is an award winning author and Blogger. She writes an contemporary living and offers incisive reflections on the world around us. Her blog, Random Conversations is a go to guide to deal with the myraid stuggles we face each day.)