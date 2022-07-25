Dr Alok Ahuja addresses International Conference on Immunoassays in Dubai

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Jul: Leading pathologist in Dehradun, Dr Alok Ahuja addressed an international conference on Immunoassays in Dubai on Friday. His lecture was on the topic, “Quality Assurance in Immunoassays” and he was the only speaker from India in the conference. In fact there was only one speaker from each participating country which included UAE, India, Italy, Egypt, China, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanan, Bahrein, Bangladesh, Algeria and Pakistan.

The Conference was organised at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Dubai. Prof Khosrow Adeli, President of International Federation of Clinical Chemistry & Laboratory Medicine (IFCC) was the moderator and he also delivered the welcome address. Others who addressed the conference included Prof Osama Najjar, Dr Aaron Hann, Prof Sergio Bernardini from Italy, Prof Naila Tariq and Dr Walid Al Tamimi. Discussion was also held on clinical diagnosis of Autoimmune disease.