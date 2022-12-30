Dr AP Singh, Prof HC Purohit of Doon Varsity bag Best Research Paper Award

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Dec: Dr Aishrwarya Pratap Singh and Prof HC Purohit of Doon University’s School of Management were honoured with the Best Business Research Paper Award for 2022 at the 73rd Session organised by the Indian Commerce Association at Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad.

The research paper, titled “Sustainable Development Through Organic Food Products: Empirical Evidence from Uttarakhand”, was adjudged as the best and awarded the Gold Medal out of a total of 912 research papers submitted during the three-day national academic event organised every year by the Indian Commerce Association in which universities and leading institutions from across the country and abroad participate.

The researchers, Dr Singh and Head of School of Management, Prof Purohit, were awarded the Gold Medal by Bhagwat Karad, Union Minister of State for Finance at the academic ceremony in Aurangabad.

Professor Purohit was also conferred the Fellow Award for the second time for his significant academic contribution in the field of business and commerce.

Doon University Vice Chancellor Professor Surekha Dangwal congratulated both the researchers and lauded their contribution to research at the national level.

“Doon University, ever since its inception, is committed to high quality research and innovative methods of teaching and this national recognition by Indian Commerce Association is a testimony to this fact,” Professor Dangwal said.

The three-day academic event witnessed participants from across the country as also from Nepal, Thailand and other neighbouring countries.