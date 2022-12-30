4th Ranking & Open Canoe Sprint Senior Championship-2022 begins at Tehri Lake

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 28 December: The “4th Ranking and Open Canoe Sprint Senior (Men & Women) Championships” at Tehri Lake were inaugurated by Union Power & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, today, at the ITBP Campus, Koti Colony, Tehri.

On the occasion, MoP Singh said that all organisations should fully adopt at least one sport to boost the sporting culture in India. He further said that a world-class sports training academy would be developed in Tehri.

CM Dhami added that hosting this event in Tehri would contribute to projecting the image of the Tehri Dam at the national level.

MP (Rajya Sabha) Naresh Bansal, MLA, Tehri, Kishore Upadhyay, MLA, Pratapnagar, Vikram

Sing Negi, MLA, Devprayag, Vinod Kandari, Chairperson, District Council, Tehri-Garhwal, Sona Sajwan along with Secretary, Energy, R Meenakshi Sundaram, President, India Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA), Prashant Kushwaha were present on the dais on the occasion.

RK Vishnoi, CMD, THDCIL, delivered the welcome address, while Dr DK Singh, Secretary General, Uttarakhand Olympic Association, proposed the vote of thanks. J Behera, Director (Finance), LP Joshi, ED(PSP), UK Saxena, ED (Tehri-Complex) and Dr AN Tripathy, AGM (HR&A and CC) were also present on the occasion.

THDC India Limited in collaboration with the Kayaking and Canoeing Association of Uttarakhand , Indian Olympic Association, Uttarakhand Olympic Association and ITBP as technical partner is organising the 4th Ranking and Open Canoe Sprint Senior (Men & Women) Championships,

(Tehri Water Sports Cup) from 28 to 30 December.

Today, THDCIL is one of the premier power generators in the country with installed capacity of 1587 MW with commissioning of Tehri Dam & HPP (1000 MW), Koteshwar HEP (400 MW) in

Uttarakhand, Wind Power Projects of 50 MW at Patan & 63 MW at Dwarka in Gujarat, 24 MW Dhukwan Small Hydro Project, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, and 50 MW Solar Power Project at Kasaragod, Kerala to its credit.