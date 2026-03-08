Dr BKS Sanjay delivers lecture on Road Safety at Mizoram University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Mar: As part of his 25-year-long mission to promote road safety awareness and public health, Padma Shri awardee Prof Dr BKS Sanjay delivered a road safety lecture at Mizoram University. In his address, he highlighted the urgent need for greater public awareness about road safety, the prevention of road accidents, and the broader impact of safe practices on public health. He emphasised that road safety is not only a matter of traffic regulation but also a crucial public health concern that requires collective responsibility and sustained awareness.

The event witnessed the participation of university faculty members, research scholars, and a large number of students. In his interaction with the audience, Dr Sanjay encouraged young people to become ambassadors of road safety and actively spread awareness within their communities, emphasising that responsible behaviour on roads can save countless lives and contribute to a healthier society.

During his visit, Dr. Sanjay paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Mizoram, General Dr Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd), and presented him with copies of his books on road safety and public health.

The Governor appreciated Dr Sanjay’s dedicated and long-standing efforts in promoting road safety awareness and acknowledged the significant contribution of his work in educating society on this critical issue.