Mahant Devendra Das performs Langar Seva with Sangat

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Mar: As preparations for the renowned Shri Jhande Ji Mela, known as a unique confluence of faith, devotion, and spirituality, continue, the atmosphere of spiritual enthusiasm in the Darbar Sahib complex, here, is becoming deeper with each passing day. On Thursday, Mahant Devendra Das performed Langar Seva along with the devotees. Following the festival of Holi, the vibrancy of Shri Darbar Sahib has increased even more. With the arrival of devotees from across the country and abroad, the entire premises of Shri Darbar Sahib are becoming immersed in devotion and faith. As the number of devotees continues to rise, the fair has become livelier, and the entire atmosphere resonates with chants of “Shri Guru Ram Rai Ji Maharaj Ki Jai.”

These days, the Shri Darbar Sahib premises are being especially decorated. In the fair market, shopkeepers are enthusiastically decorating their stalls, and the excitement is clearly visible on their faces. Various attractive amusement rides to be installed in the fair have also been given their final touches by the craftsmen. Overall, the grandeur of the Jhande Ji Mela is steadily increasing, and the entire area is filled with devotion, joy, and festive spirit.

Devotees from different parts of the country, especially from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan continued arriving at the Darbar Sahib till late Thursday evening. According to the Mela Management Committee, lakhs of devotees and followers are expected to arrive at the Darbar Sahib for the sacred darshan of the Holy Shri Jhande Ji (sacred flagpole). This historic and faith-filled grand festival will culminate on 26 March on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

On Thursday, after the regular daily prayers, Mahant Devendra Das gave darshan to the devotees. On this occasion, he extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of all states and the entire country on the occasion of theJhande Ji Mela. He also issued necessary instructions to the officials and members of the Shri Jhande Ji Mela Organising Committee, emphasising the importance of maintaining well-organised arrangements for the fair.

The Committee is currently giving the final touches to the preparations. Special arrangements for Langar Prasad have been made for devotees in the Langar Hall of Shri Darbar Sahib. At present, three large langars are continuously serving devotees, where people arriving from distant places are being lovingly served prasad.

Mela Officer Vijay Gulati of the organising committee stated that, from a security perspective, 42 CCTV cameras have been installed at the fair venue to monitor the entire area. Additionally, a team of doctors and nursing staff from Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital will be available at the Mela Hospital from Friday. The hospital has also arranged free medicines for devotees. To strengthen medical facilities at the fair venue, two ambulances will also remain available.

Furthermore, 25 fire extinguishers have been installed at the fair site to ensure fire safety. The Committee has also deployed 35 uniformed security guards and around 500 Sangat devotee volunteers who will actively serve to maintain arrangements, discipline and smooth management of the fair so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

As part of the celebrations, on 6 March, a sacred and emotional religious tradition will be performed. Devotees will carry the new Dhwaj Dand (the holy flag pole) on their shoulders from SGRR Public School, Bombay Bagh, to the Darbar Sahib. All preparations for this historic and spiritual tradition have been completed.

Devotees from across the country and abroad have already reached Shri Darbar Sahib to witness this sacred moment. Under the leadership of Mahant Devendra Das, the devotees will begin their procession at 7:30 a.m. carrying the new Dhwaj Dand.