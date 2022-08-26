Dr Gagandeep Kaur presents her book on Cyber laws to DGP Ashok Kumar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Aug: Dr Gagandeep Kaur, Assistant Professor in School of Law, University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun, presented her recently published book to Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand. This book is co-authored by Professor Harish Chander (Formerly Professor-in-Charge, Law Centre II, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi) and Dr Gagandeep Kaur (Assistant Professor in School of Law, University of Petroleum & Energy Studies, Dehradun). The book is titled, “Cyber Laws and IT Protection”. This book is published by PHI Learning Private Limited, Delhi, in 2022.

Speaking about the book, Dr Kaur observes that in India, the Information Technology (IT) industry has witnessed phenomenal success through its varied software programs to uplift society in general and industrial growth in particular. The exponential growth of technology led to the ‘Information Revolution,’ where the world has experienced a phenomenal network surge during the last few years. The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) across the globe compelled individuals’ daily life activities and necessities to be digitally dependent.

The geometric expansion of Information and Communication technology has made inroads in all walks of human life. Undoubtedly, the swiftness in virtual life’s acceptability has opened many global opportunities across countries. However, cyber threats have evolved to take advantage of online behaviour and new trends. Cybercriminals have targeted innocent, old age, women, children, and less techsavvy people by attacking computer networks, businesses, corporations, and even global organizations even as the world is transitioning from the offline world to the online.

This book is primarily meant for students, scholars, lawyers, teachers, and researchers in IT, cyberspace, the Internet, computers, cyber-crimes, ecommerce, e-governance, and cyber law. It is written in a simple and lucid language and will prove useful for anyone interested in Cyberspace/Internet Law in India.